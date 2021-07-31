Max temperatures hover below normal in Punjab, Haryana

The maximum temperatures stayed below normal levels at some places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recording a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius.

Ambala and Karnal recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 34.9 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

Hisar and Narnaul recorded their maximum temperatures at 32.7 degrees Celsius and 31.5 degrees Celsius, up to four notches below the normal level.

The minimum temperatures of Karnal, Rohtak and Gurugram settled at 35 degrees Celsius, 34 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala witnessed their maximum temperatures at 33.6 degrees Celsius, 33.4 degrees Celsius and 34.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

