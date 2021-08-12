Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Tsunami warning issued after quake near Pondaguitan in Philippines

The quake was at a depth of 65.6 km, USGS said.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 12-08-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 00:18 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck some 63 km east of Pondaguitan in the Philippines, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that damage and aftershocks were expected, according to CNN. The quake was at a depth of 65.6 km, USGS said.

The U.S. National Weather Service said there was no risk of a tsunami for the U.S. West Coast from the earthquake. Hawaii Emergency Management said Hawaii faced no tsunami threat.

