Left Menu

NASA’s ESCAPADE mission moves towards launch as it passes key design review

ESCAPADE consists of two identical interplanetary Photon spacecraft, about the size of a mini-fridge, developed by Rocket Lab. The twin spacecraft will spend 11 months in interplanetary space before entering a highly elliptical orbit around Mars. They will spend six months gradually descending into the same nominal science orbit like pearls on a string, passing within 100 miles of the Martian (Mars) surface at the closest approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-08-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 09:44 IST
NASA’s ESCAPADE mission moves towards launch as it passes key design review
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's ESCAPADE mission (Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers) has passed a key design review and has moved into its next phase with a new target launch readiness date of October 2024, the U.S. space agency said on Friday.

In a blog post, NASA said that the review, Key Decision Point C, evaluated the mission's preliminary design and project plan to achieve launch by its target launch readiness date. The next phase i.e. Phase C includes the final design of the mission and building of the instruments.

ESCAPADE consists of two identical interplanetary Photon spacecraft, about the size of a mini-fridge, developed by Rocket Lab. The twin spacecraft will spend 11 months in interplanetary space before entering a highly elliptical orbit around Mars. They will spend six months gradually descending into the same nominal science orbit like pearls on a string, passing within 100 miles of the Martian (Mars) surface at the closest approach.

Led by the University of California, Berkeley, the ESCAPADE mission will study how the planet's magnetosphere - the magnetized area of space around the planet - interacts with the solar wind, and the processes driving its atmospheric escape. The mission will launch no earlier than January 2024.

Commenting on this development, Rob Lillis, space physicist at UC Berkeley and principal investigator for ESCAPADE, said, "We are thrilled to pass this critical milestone, the culmination of two years of science and engineering work from a talented and dedicated team at UC Berkeley and our partners. We're very excited to now move towards final designs, assembly, test, launch and get on our way to Mars."

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021