Light rains in most parts of Rajasthan

The highest rainfall was recorded 118 mm in Alwars Govindgarh.The official said that during the last 24 hours, 10 cm rain was recorded at Kota airport, 10 cm in Merta city of Nagaur, 9 cm in Alwars Kotkasim, 8 cm in Ladpura of Kota, 5 cm in Jhalawars Khanpur, 5 cm in Dholpur tehsil, 5 cm in Sikar, 5 cm in Kotas Ramganjmandi, 5cm in Bundi, 5 cm in Churus Sujangarh, 5 cm in Barmers Gadra Road.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 14:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Light to moderate rainfall was recorded at most places in the eastern part and at a few places in the western part of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours, a Meteorological (MeT) department official said on Sunday.

Heavy rain was recorded at one or two places in Bhilwara, Kota, Nagaur, and Alwar districts during this period. The highest rainfall was recorded at 118 mm in Alwar's Govindgarh.

The official said that during the last 24 hours, 10 cm rain was recorded at Kota airport, 10 cm in Merta city of Nagaur, 9 cm in Alwar's Kotkasim, 8 cm in Ladpura of Kota, 5 cm in Jhalawar's Khanpur, 5 cm in Dholpur tehsil, 5 cm in Sikar, 5 cm in Kota's Ramganjmandi, 5cm in Bundi, 5 cm in Churu's Sujangarh, 5 cm in Barmer's Gadra Road. Several places recorded rainfall between 1 cm and 4 cm. He said that the maximum temperature in Jaisalmer was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius, 40.4 degrees in Phalodi, 39.8 degrees in Barmer, 37.7 degrees in Bikaner, 36.4 degrees in Eranpura Road (Pali). Other major cities of the state recorded a maximum temperature between 29.5 and 35 degrees Celsius. Mount Abu, the only hill station in the state, recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius and most cities recorded a minimum temperature between 24 degrees Celsius and 27.2 degrees Celsius. The department has forecast heavy rain at one or two places in Alwar, Jhunjhunu Sikar, Nagaur, Churu districts on Sunday and moderate to heavy rainfall in Ajmer, Banswara, Udaipur, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Kota, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Nagaur districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

