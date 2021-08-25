Left Menu

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

NASA commercial cargo provider SpaceX will launch its 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the space station on Saturday, August 28, at 3:37 a.m. EDT. The spacecraft will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-08-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 10:09 IST
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAKennedy)
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Space Station Expedition 65 crew members are gearing up for this weekend's arrival of SpaceX's Cargo Dragon spacecraft and a pair of Russian spacewalks which will start early next month.

NASA commercial cargo provider SpaceX will launch its 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the space station on Saturday, August 28, at 3:37 a.m. EDT. The spacecraft will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew.

The Cargo Dragon spacecraft will arrive on Sunday and dock autonomously at 11 a.m. to the forward-facing port of the station's Harmony module. NASA Flight Engineers and Expedition 65 crew members Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur will monitor the arrival of the Cargo Dragon. NASA TV will broadcast both launch and docking of the spacecraft.

Next, the spacewalks planned for September 3 and September 9 will set up Russia's newest module called the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module. Roscosmos Flight Engineers Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov have been preparing their Orlan spacesuits and Russian spacewalk hardware inside the Poisk module where they will begin both spacewalks.

Earlier this week, NASA announced that the six-hour and 50-minute excursion planned for Tuesday, August 24, was postponed due to a minor medical issue involving astronaut Mark Vande Hei who was set to begin spacewalk with astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The duo was preparing to exit the U.S. Quest airlock to prepare the International Space Station (ISS) for its third Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA).

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021