NASA's Crisis: Botched Starliner Mission Under Scrutiny

NASA administrator Jared Isaacman sharply criticized Boeing and agency leadership on Thursday for their mishandling of the Starliner spacecraft mission, which resulted in two astronauts being stranded on the International Space Station for almost a year.

The U.S. space agency convened an emergency news conference to discuss a newly released 300-page report. The document examines the technical and oversight failures responsible for the Starliner's delayed mission, which originally aimed to send a crew to space in 2024.

High-profile astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were left on the ISS for nine months due to these failures, highlighting significant issues within NASA and raising questions about the future reliability of such missions.

