Left Menu

NASA's Crisis: Botched Starliner Mission Under Scrutiny

NASA administrator Jared Isaacman criticized Boeing and the agency for mishandling the Starliner mission, which stranded two astronauts on the International Space Station for nearly a year. A recent report details the failures in this high-profile mission initially set for 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2026 01:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 01:43 IST
NASA's Crisis: Botched Starliner Mission Under Scrutiny
mission
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA administrator Jared Isaacman sharply criticized Boeing and agency leadership on Thursday for their mishandling of the Starliner spacecraft mission, which resulted in two astronauts being stranded on the International Space Station for almost a year.

The U.S. space agency convened an emergency news conference to discuss a newly released 300-page report. The document examines the technical and oversight failures responsible for the Starliner's delayed mission, which originally aimed to send a crew to space in 2024.

High-profile astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were left on the ISS for nine months due to these failures, highlighting significant issues within NASA and raising questions about the future reliability of such missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over 'The Kerala Story 2' as Legal Battles and Political Opposition Intensify

Controversy Erupts Over 'The Kerala Story 2' as Legal Battles and Political ...

 India
2
Kiwi Middle-Order Faces Spin Challenge in Crucial T20 Clash

Kiwi Middle-Order Faces Spin Challenge in Crucial T20 Clash

 Sri Lanka
3
Vaidya 2.0: Revolutionizing Healthcare with AI at India AI Impact Summit

Vaidya 2.0: Revolutionizing Healthcare with AI at India AI Impact Summit

 India
4
SC refuses to entertain plea to restrain construction or naming of any religious structure in name of Babur or Babri Masjid.

SC refuses to entertain plea to restrain construction or naming of any relig...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026