5 electrocuted as Ghaziabad receives heavy rain

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:28 IST
Ghaziabad ADM (City) Shailendra Kumar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Five people, including three children, were electrocuted here Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in street number 3 near Ten Singh palace at Rakesh Marg of Sihani gate police station area.

A tin shade was placed to protect a grocery shop from sun and rain.

On Wednesday morning, due to incessant rains, a wire connected to an electric meter came in contact with the shade.

Two children, who had gone to buy something from the shop, touched the iron pole supporting the tin shade and died of electrocution.

Three people tried to help them but fell down after receiving a shock themselves.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said.

The deceased have been identified as Janki (35), her daughter Shubhi (three), Simran (11), Lakshmi Shankar (24), and Khushi (10).

Action would be initiated after probing into the matter, Agarwal added.

