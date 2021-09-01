Heavy rains lash Saurashtra, south Gujarat, bring relief

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Saurashtra and some parts of south Gujarat on Wednesday, bringing respite to the state which has witnessed 47 per cent rain deficiency this monsoon.

Several districts of Saurashtra, south Gujarat and parts of north and central Gujarat are likely to receive more rainfall in the next two days, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Heavy to very heavy showers are very likely at a few places with an isolated extremely heavy rainfall, he added.

The ''cyclonic circulation'' over north central Maharashtra now lies over south Gujarat region and its neighbourhood, the IMD said in a release.

Districts of Saurashtra such as Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot and Porbandar, as well as south Gujarat district of Valsad received heavy rainfall during the day.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said that between 6 am and 4 pm, Mangrol tehsil of Junagadh received 167 mm of rain, followed by Talala (Gir Somnath) with 163 mm, Malia (Junagadh) with 163 mm, Una (Gir Somnath) with 123 mm, Kalyanpur and Khambhalia (Devbhumi Dwarka) with 105 mm and Veraval and Gir Gadhada (Gir Somnath) with 95 mm rain.

The showers brought much-needed relief to the state's farmers.

Waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas, especially in Talala, Veraval and Una towns, government officials said. Several causeways were inundated and a few roads in southern districts of Bharuch, Valsad and Dang were cut off.

Gujarat has so far received 311.8 mm rain against the average of 589.1 mm for the period, recording a deficiency of 47 per cent.

Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Kutch and Surendranagar districts are still in the ''large deficient'' category, the IMD said. Thanks to the current spell, Ahmedabad and Banaskantha are no longer in the ''large deficient'' category, but the rainfall there, along with 26 other districts, remains ''deficient''. Valsad in south Gujarat is the only district -- out of total 33 -- to have received ''normal'' rainfall. Deficient rainfall is defined as 20-59 per cent below normal, while large deficient rainfall is defined as over 60 per cent below normal.

On Tuesday several parts of the state received heavy showers with Umergam and Vapi tehsils of Valsad recording 399 mm and 200 mm rain. Mangrol and Visavadar of Junagadh district received 126 mm and 99 mm rainfall, the SEOC stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)