White tigress gives birth to two cubs in Gwalior zoo

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 01-09-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 23:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Mira, a 7-year-old white tigress, has given birth to two cubs in the Gandhi Zoological Park in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, an official said on Wednesday.

After the birth of these cubs, the number of tigers in the park has reached eight, four each white and yellowish in colour, said the park's curator, Dr Gaurav Parihar.

Mira gave birth to the two cubs, one white and the other yellow, during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.

The newborn cubs are being kept in the zoo as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, Parihar said.

They will be kept in isolation for 40 days to ensure they don't contract any infection, he said.

Parihar informed that Mira had given birth to three cubs in 2018 - one white and two yellow.

Mira was also born in the city's zoological park in 2014, he said.

Jamuna, a white tigress, was brought here in 2010 from Delhi's National Zoological Park. Since then, the park has seen a steady increase in the number of tigers.

Jamuna died in 2014 sometime after giving birth to Mira. PTI COR ADU RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

