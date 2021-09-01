Left Menu

Maha: Bodies of two persons swept away in floodwaters recovered in Nanded

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 01-09-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 23:22 IST
Maha: Bodies of two persons swept away in floodwaters recovered in Nanded
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Wednesday recovered the bodies of two persons, one of them a woman, who were swept away in floodwaters in separate incidents amid heavy rainfall, an official said.

The woman, Parvatibai Dagadgave, a resident of Sawargaon village, drowned on August 30, the official said in a release.

Her body was recovered in the afternoon from a farm near Maldara village, which is 2km away from the place where she was swept away, the release said.

The body of the second person, Umesh Madaibainwad (26), a resident of Gaganbeed, was recovered in the backwaters of the Manyad river, it added. PTI AW RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021