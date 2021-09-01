Maha: Bodies of two persons swept away in floodwaters recovered in Nanded
- Country:
- India
The administration in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Wednesday recovered the bodies of two persons, one of them a woman, who were swept away in floodwaters in separate incidents amid heavy rainfall, an official said.
The woman, Parvatibai Dagadgave, a resident of Sawargaon village, drowned on August 30, the official said in a release.
Her body was recovered in the afternoon from a farm near Maldara village, which is 2km away from the place where she was swept away, the release said.
The body of the second person, Umesh Madaibainwad (26), a resident of Gaganbeed, was recovered in the backwaters of the Manyad river, it added. PTI AW RSY RSY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chemical tanker overturned in Maharashtra's Thane, no casualty reported
ED issues fresh summons to ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before it in on Wednesday in money laundering case:Officials.
ED issues fresh summons to ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case
Maharashtra: 80 pc samples for genome sequencing test positive for Delta variant
Flipkart adds four fulfilment and sortation centres in Maharashtra