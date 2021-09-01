Maha: Bodies of two persons swept away in floodwaters recovered in Nanded

The administration in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Wednesday recovered the bodies of two persons, one of them a woman, who were swept away in floodwaters in separate incidents amid heavy rainfall, an official said.

The woman, Parvatibai Dagadgave, a resident of Sawargaon village, drowned on August 30, the official said in a release.

Her body was recovered in the afternoon from a farm near Maldara village, which is 2km away from the place where she was swept away, the release said.

The body of the second person, Umesh Madaibainwad (26), a resident of Gaganbeed, was recovered in the backwaters of the Manyad river, it added. PTI AW RSY RSY

