Tehran gets new hard-line mayor after ministry approval

Irans state TV is reporting that the countrys Interior Ministry has approved a new hard-line mayor for the capital, Tehran, after a city council election.Alireza Zakani, 55 heads a parliamentary research centre, and he was one of the seven approved 2021 presidential candidates. He withdrew from the race to support the eventual winner, fellow hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi.Zakani previously served as a lawmaker.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:36 IST
Iran's state TV is reporting that the country's Interior Ministry has approved a new hard-line mayor for the capital, Tehran, after a city council election.

Alireza Zakani, 55 heads a parliamentary research center, and he was one of the seven approved 2021 presidential candidates. He withdrew from the race to support the eventual winner, fellow hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi.

Zakani previously served as a lawmaker. He was also the head of the Revolutionary Guard's volunteer unit at Tehran University in 1999.

Zakani replaces Pirouz Hanachi, an architecture professor at the Fine Arts Faculty of Tehran University. He had also previously served as the deputy mayor for urban development.

