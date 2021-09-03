Govt selling properties made with public money at throwaway prices: Shukla

Senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Friday criticized the Centre's asset monetization plan and accused it of selling properties made with public money at throwaway prices. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently unveiled an ambitious Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) scheme that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors ranging from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads, and stadiums. Speaking with reporters at the airport here, Shukla said, ''In the last 70 years, all the properties that previous governments had created with public money are being sold at throwaway prices. How can this BJP government, the Modi government sell them when they have no right to sell them''. ''There are many institutions and public undertakings whose work can be done only by the governments because if they go into private hands then the public will be in trouble,'' he added.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the national monetization scheme and alleged that the Centre's plan to sell ''family silver'' proves the ''gross incompetence'' of the Modi Cabinet in effectively managing the Indian economy.

