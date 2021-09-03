Left Menu

Normal life thrown out of gear following heavy rain in parts of Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-09-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 20:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nomal life was thrown out of gear on Friday at several places in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana following heavy rains.

Some localities in Hyderabad and Nalgonda district witnessed flooding. Several rivulets were in spate in Nalgonda district.

The Southwest Monsoon has been active over Telangana and very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the Met Centre of IMD here said in its daily weather report of Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Nalgonda, Mulugu, Medchal Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy and other districts of the state, it said.

Kothagudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district received 13 cm rainfall, followed by Chandur in Nalgonda district (11 cm) and Wargal in Siddipet district and Tadwai in Mulugu district (10 cm each), it said.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the campus of MCR HRD Institute campus received 100.5 mm rainfall from 830 AM on September 2 to 6 AM on September 3, official sources said.

Heavy rain occurred in several other localities in GHMC, they said.

In its heavy rainfall warning, the Met Centre said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir and other districts from 4pm of September 3 to 830 am of September 4.

It also said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and other districts during the same period.

