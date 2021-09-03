Left Menu

Army: Nearly 6,000 extremists surrender in northeast Nigeria

PTI | Lagos | Updated: 03-09-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 21:03 IST
Army: Nearly 6,000 extremists surrender in northeast Nigeria
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The Nigerian army says nearly 6,000 Islamic extremists have surrendered in the country's northeast in recent weeks, marking one of the largest defections since the 12-year insurgency began.

The announcement Thursday by military spokesman Bernard Onyeuko comes several weeks after Nigeria's army had announced that some 335 militants had laid down their arms.

The mass defections also follow the reported death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau in May, whose control over the group had been substantially weakened in recent years as a breakaway faction known as Islamic State West Africa Province, or ISWAP, rose to prominence.

ISWAP's leader has said that Shekau detonated explosives killing himself after a battle between the two groups. Analysts believe some of the militants may now be defecting because they do not want to join ISWAP in the wake of Shekau's death.

Borno State Gov. Babagana Zulum has supported the surrendering of the militants but he has acknowledged that the defections put the state in a “very difficult situation.'' “We have to choose between an endless war or to cautiously accept the surrendered terrorists, which is really painful and difficult for anyone that has lost loved ones, difficult for all of us and even for the military, whose colleagues have died,” Zulum said last month.

Boko Haram has been waging a bitter war against Nigeria since 2009, and the insurgency has spread over the years to the neighboring countries of Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

The conflict has left tens of thousands dead and displaced more than 2.3 million people in the Lake Chad region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021