Nitish lays foundation stone for double-decker flyover project in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday laid the foundation stone for an ambitious double-decker flyover project that promises to help commuters zip through one of the most crowded localities of the state capital.

The Rs 422-crore project was launched at the Kargil Chowk, close to the sprawling and historical Gandhi Maidan here. The chief minister was accompanied by his deputy Tar Kishor Prasad, besides road construction minister Nitin Nabin, among others.

The proposed flyover would connect the Gandhi Maidan with the esteemed Science College.

It would be constructed over the busy Ashok Rajpath along which the Patna University, its affiliate colleges and some other esteemed institutions are situated.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said he felt a personal affinity towards the street since he has been an alumnus of the Science College, besides the Bihar Engineering College – a stone’s throw from the former – which has now been upgraded to an NIT.

Notably, the state government is also planning to expand the PMCH hospital, the largest public health facility in the state, in a big way by equipping it with an additional 5,462 beds.

The proposed flyover promises relief to those in need of reaching the hospital quickly without getting stuck in the traffic bottlenecks for which Ashok Rajpath has been notorious since long.

