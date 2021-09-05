Left Menu

Parts of south, west, north India to witness heavy rainfall activity during next 3 days: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 19:26 IST
Several parts over south, west and north India are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next three days with the revival of the Southwest Monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

It said enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread and isolated heavy to very heavy rains is very likely over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala the during next three days and reduce in intensity and distribution thereafter. Under the influence of west-northwestward movement of a likely low pressure area or its remnant cyclonic circulation, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rains are very likely over south Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha and south Chhattisgarh September 5-7.

North Marathawada, north madhya Maharashtra, north Konkan, Gujarat Region is likely to receive rainfall during September 7-9.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over north Konkan during September 7-8, central Maharashtra and Gujarat Region on September 8 and Telangana on September 7.

Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with scattered to fairly widespread rains over most parts of northwest India with isolated heavy falls over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Punjab and Jammu region and east Rajasthan during September 7-9.

After recording deficient rainfall in August, the IMD has predicted above-normal precipitation in September. The rainfall deficit until August 31 was nine per cent. The deficiency until September 5 was nine per cent.

While issuing its forecast for September, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra on Wednesday said the shortfall recorded during August is likely to be compensated with excess rainfall in the current month.

