Left Menu

Odisha districts on alert amid heavy rain warning

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-09-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 13:58 IST
Odisha districts on alert amid heavy rain warning
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Monday put several districts on alert as the weather office predicted that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may trigger heavy rainfall across the state, officials said.

The district collectors were asked to monitor the emerging situation closely, they said.

A low-pressure area was formed over northwest and adjoining the westcentral Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha coast. It is likely to move west-northwestward during the next two-three days, the weather office said.

Rains have already started in most parts of the state, including Bhubaneswar.

''We hope that this low pressure will help to overcome the prevailing dry spell in 27 of the state's 30 districts,'' a senior officer of the Agriculture Department said.

In the last 24 hours, 29 districts have received some amount of rainfall. Jagatsinghpur district received the most amount of rainfall at 42.9 mm, followed by Koraput (36.2 mm), Gajapati (34.9 mm), Cuttack (29.1 mm), Malkangiri (26.1 mm), Bhadrak (26 mm) and Puri (25 mm).

Boudh was the only district where no rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely in most of the districts till September 8, the weather officer predicted.

Alert for heavy rains was issued for Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Korapur and Puri.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely in Malkangiri, Rayagada, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur.

Fisherfolks were asked not to venture into the sea on Monday and Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021