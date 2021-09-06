Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 19:49 IST
DMRC to undertake feasibility study on high-speed corridor between Airport Line and Gr Noida
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seeking to expand metro connectivity in the National Capital Region, the DMRC will conduct a feasibility study on setting up a high-speed corridor between Delhi Metro's Airport Line and Greater Noida, sources said on Monday.

According to a memorandum of understanding signed between the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the DMRC will also prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for a high-speed corridor between Greater Noida and the upcoming Noida international airport, they said.

At present, the over 22-km Airport Express Line or Orange Line spans between Dwarka Sector 21 and New Delhi stations, and authorities plan to eventually connect the Noida airport with the existing metro networks in Delhi and Noida.

The Aqua Line of about 29 km with 21 metro stations, connects Sector 51 station in Noida and Depot station in Greater Noida. A 300-metre walkway links the Sector 51 station on Aqua Line of Noida Metro and the Sector 52 station on Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.

Sources on Monday said a plan is afoot to enhance mobility through rapid transit network and link it to the upcoming state-of-the-art Noida international airport.

YEIDA is the main entity in this metro project. It is not yet known as to who will build the two new corridors, sources said.

The MoU was signed last Thursday between DMRC and YEIDA, they said. The feasibility study for the Greater Noida-Noida international airport corridor has already been completed following which the DPR will be prepared now. For the other section connecting Greater Noida and the Airport Line, the feasibility study will be done according to the MoU, sources said.

While the Greater Noida–Noida international airport section will be about 36 km long, the Greater Noida–Airport Line corridor will span 38 km.

Both these sections are being planned as ''high-speed corridors'' on the lines of the presently operational Airport Express Line which connects New Delhi with Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport, sources said.

These two corridors will originate from the Knowledge Park 2 station in Greater Noida, which will act as a connecting link between the two sections, they added.

While there is an existing Knowledge Park 2 station on the Aqua Line, it is not yet decided if this will be expanded as an interchange facility or a new station will be built separately, sources said.

The Airport Line-Greater Noida corridor is also likely to be expanded from New Delhi station, they said.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

