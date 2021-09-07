Bommai meets FM; seeks wider implementation of NABARD, SIDBI schemes in K'taka

Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested for wider implementation of schemes like one district, one product operated by agencies NABARD and SIDBI. The two agencies implement several schemes and they should be implemented in every district of the state, he said, adding that a representation in this regard was made to the finance minister.

Image Credit: Wikipedia
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested for wider implementation of schemes like 'one district, one product' operated by agencies NABARD and SIDBI. Emerging from the meeting, Bommai said, ''I have requested the FM to ensure NABARD and SIDBI implement the schemes like 'one district, one product' and microfinance in a big way in our state.'' Sitharaman assured him that she will direct NABARD and SIDBI officials on the matter and promised to visit the state after the concerned schemes were implemented fully in Karnataka, Bommai said.

These schemes are important for skill development and creating employment opportunities for scheduled caste and scheduled tribespeople and self-help groups, among others, he added. The two agencies implement several schemes and they should be implemented in every district of the state, he said, adding that a representation in this regard was made to the finance minister. That apart, the chief minister discussed the state's GST collection and pending compensation dues. Bommai said he will meet Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and thereafter attend the wedding reception of the daughter of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi here. He also mentioned that he will try to meet BJP National President J P Nadda during his two-day visit. On Wednesday, Bommai is scheduled to meet Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension Jitendra Singh.

