Andhra govt urges Centre to expedite Bengaluru-Vijayawada expressway

Updated: 07-09-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:01 IST
Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister Shankara Narayan on Tuesday urged the Centre to expedite construction work of the greenfield express road between Bengaluru and Vijayawada. In a meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane, Narayan discussed ongoing national highway works in the state, new roads to be sanctioned, funds to be provided by the central government, among other issues. After the meeting, the minister told reporters that he requested the central government to expedite the construction work of the greenfield express road between Bengaluru and Vijayawada to improve the connectivity. Project reports related to the work should be prepared soon, he added.

He also said projects like Visakhapatnam Beach Road and port connectivity roads, Vijayawada Eastern Bypass works and Benz Circle project in Vijayawada should be completed expeditiously. The Andhra Pradesh government has also urged the Centre to declare 10 state roads, including the connection road from H-69 to NH-44 and NH-342, as national highways. State Principal Secretary for Roads and Buildings M T Krishnababu, and Members of Parliament Mithun Reddy, Lau Krishnadevarayalu and Magunta Srinivasa Reddy were also present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

