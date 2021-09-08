Left Menu

PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:13 IST
Guj: Two drown in canal, one rescued after two-wheeler gets swept away in Bhavnagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two children drowned in a canal, while their mother was rescued after their two-wheeler was swept away by strong currents while crossing an inundated road in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when the woman, her 18-year-old son, and her 12-year-old daughter were crossing over a canal on Rajasthali road, which was flooded due to heavy rains, an official from Palitana police station said. The two-wheeler was unable to withstand the current of water and was washed away along with the riders, he said.

While the woman was rescued by locals, the two children drowned in the canal, and a team from the fire brigade fished out their bodies after an effort of nearly two hours, he said.

In another rain-related accident, a 35-year-old man has swept away and feared drowned while crossing a causeway at Akolali village in Palitana, police said.

As monsoon remained active in Gujarat, several districts received heavy to very heavy rainfall in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, and the state is likely to receive widespread rainfall till Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Parts of the Saurashtra and north Gujarat regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the period, the IMD's forecast stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

