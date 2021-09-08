Minor fire near OPD in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, nobody injured

A minor fire erupted inside a room near the OPD of the Civil Hospital here on Wednesday afternoon and nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.

The blaze was triggered due to a short-circuit, they said. ''Before the fire department reached the spot, hospital staff doused the flames using fire extinguishers,'' an official of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service control room said.

Civil Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi said that no one was injured in the incident.

''There were some sparks in the wiring, not fire, inside a room close to the outdoor patient department (OPD). It was brought under control within a few minutes by our staff. No patient was evacuated in the incident. The electricity was also restored in 20 minutes,'' Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)