Assam Chief Minister flags off 15 mobile vaccination vans

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 20:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday flagged off 15 mobile vaccination vans, the first of its kind in the state, which will provide service to those who are yet to be vaccinated.

The chief minister flagged off the vans at the Inter-state Bus Terminus (ISBT) here and these 15 vans will be pressed into service in Kokrajhar, Baksa and Bajali districts and will vaccinate the targeted eligible population at their doorstep.

He thanked all functionaries associated with the COVID vaccination process as they have endured a lot for making the drive in the state a success by vaccinating 1.91 crore people with 1.5 crore people having already received their first dose.

The CM also asked the Health Department to intensify the vaccination drive so that all eligible people of the state can be brought under vaccination coverage by getting at least the first dose by October 30.

Sarma inaugurated a vaccination centre at the ISBT premises where the unvaccinated passengers will be jabbed and this has been done to ensure total vaccination in the state.

This initiative has been taken following the re-opening of inter-district and inter-state transportation services which were closed following a spike in COVID 19 cases in the state since April this year.

Sarma said that the vaccination centre would prove to be a great help for passengers who will come to Guwahati without receiving the vaccines.

The Health and Family Welfare Department with the help of the National Health Mission has opened the vaccination centre.

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, Guwahati Development and Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal and other senior officials were present during the programme.

