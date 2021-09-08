Left Menu

Heavy rains lash Saurashtra; Gujarat monsoon deficit contracts 10 pc in one week

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-09-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 20:29 IST
Heavy rains lash Saurashtra; Gujarat monsoon deficit contracts 10 pc in one week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several parts of Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Wednesday received very heavy rainfall with more showers expected in the next four days, officials said.

The fresh spell of downpour that started a few days ago will help reduce the rainfall deficiency of Gujarat, they said.

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall till Friday with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of the state with isolated extremely heavy showers in some districts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions during the next four days.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), parts of Gir Somnath, Amreli, Rajkot and Bhavnagar districts received rainfall of over 100 mm in 12 hours till Wednesday evening.

Sutrapada and Babra talukas of Gir Somnath and Amreli districts received 138 and 130 mm rainfall, respectively, it said.

As many as 162 out of 251 talukas of Gujarat witnessed wet spell on Wednesday.

As per SEOC figures, Narmada, Surat, Navsari and Bharuch districts of south Gujarat received heavy to very heavy on Tuesday.

Despite the recent spell, Gujarat continues to remain in the red zone as a deficient state with 40 per cent below normal rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update.

Rainfall in the last one week has, however, helped the state reduce its deficiency by nearly 10 per cent.

As against the average rainfall of 624.8 mm (between June-September), Gujarat has so far received 374.5 mm rainfall, the IMD said.

Out of 33 districts in Gujarat, Gandhinagar and Aravalli have been categorised as having ''large deficient,'' or over 60 per cent below normal rainfall. Only Valsad and Devbhumi Dwarka have been categorised as having received ''normal'' rainfall. The remaining districts continue to be rainfall deficient.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021