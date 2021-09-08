Left Menu

President Kovind expresses grief over Assam boat tragedy

Rescue and relief efforts are on to save as many lives as possible, Kovind tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:26 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in a boat accident in Assam's Jorhat district. "My thoughts go out to the victims, survivors and their families. Rescue and relief efforts are on to save as many lives as possible," he said.

At least one person died and 20 people went missing after the boat with over 120 people on board sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with a ferry steamer near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place when the private boat 'Ma Kamala' was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and ferry 'Tripkai', operated by the state's Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department, was coming from the riverine island.

"Deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in a boat accident in Jorhat, Assam. My thoughts go out to the victims, survivors and their families. Rescue and relief efforts are on to save as many lives as possible," Kovind tweeted. PTI AKV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

