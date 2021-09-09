Ida death toll 26 in Louisiana; 11 new deaths in New Orleans
Officials raised the death toll in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida to 26 on Wednesday, with the additional 11 deaths all occurring in the city of New Orleans.The deaths happened between August 30 and Monday, but were just confirmed as storm-related by the Orleans Parish coroner, the state health department said.Nine of the New Orleans deaths came from excessive heat during an extended power outage, according to the health department. The heat-related deaths involved people ages 64 to 79, the department said.
The remaining two deaths involved carbon monoxide poisoning.
