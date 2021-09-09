Storm Mindy makes landfall over St. Vincent Island, Florida - U.S. NHC

Tropical Storm Mindy has made landfall over St. Vincent Island, Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The storm is located about 10 miles (15 km) west southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 kph), the NHC added.

