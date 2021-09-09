Storm Mindy makes landfall over St. Vincent Island, Florida - U.S. NHC
Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 06:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 06:57 IST
Tropical Storm Mindy has made landfall over St. Vincent Island, Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.
The storm is located about 10 miles (15 km) west southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 kph), the NHC added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
