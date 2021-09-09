Pink stone from Rajasthan to be used for construction of Ram temple structure in Ayodhya: Sources

The construction of the Ram temple structure in Ayodhya will be done using Pink stone sourced from Rajasthan, and the temple campus will include a museum, research center, 'gaushala', and a 'Yagya shala', sources in the temple trust said on Thursday.

The special focus will be on the conservation and development of heritage structures like Kuber Tila and Sita Koop. The entire temple complex has been designed on zero discharge concept and green building features, they said.

Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra met last month and during the meeting, it was noted that the construction work of the temple is proceeding as per the schedule and will be open for people from 2023.

''The plan to enable devotees to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram by the year 2023 seems within reach,'' a source said.

The sources further said that the superstructure of the temple will be constructed from Bansi Paharpur stone sourced from Rajasthan, and marble.

''About four lakh cubic feet of stone (Bansi Paharpur) will be used in the construction of the temple. No steel will be used in the construction of the temple. It has been decided to use Jodhpur stone for the Parkota (complex) of the temple,'' they said.

The layout of the Parkota (temple complex) has been finalized and the area outside the complex will include a pilgrimage facilitation center, museum, archives, research center, auditorium, 'gaushala' (cow shed), 'Yagya shala', and an administrative building. The Trust is committed to the structural longevity of the temple and therefore the excavated area is being filled with 'Engineered Fill' in 48 layers.

The design of the structure is in full compliance with Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) norms. It was developed by the institute only after a computerized simulation for any earthquake track of 2,500 years.

