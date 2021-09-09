Left Menu

Railway minister flags off L&T-built full span launching equipment for high speed rail project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 18:16 IST
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off company-built full span launching equipment for high speed rail project.

The virtual flag-off was in the presence of National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of L&T S N Subrahmanyan among others, L&T said in a statement.

''Ashwini Vaishnaw...today flagged off the L&T-built full span launching equipment at the company's manufacturing facilities in Kanchipuram, some 50 km from Chennai that has been developed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project, the statement said.

Considering the enormous scale of construction involved in constructing the 508-km long, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor project, of which L&T’s share is 63 per cent, there is a need to adopt innovative, modern construction techniques and methodologies to hasten the pace of execution, it said.

The full span launch equipment comprising straddle carriers and girder transporters will transport and erect full span girders as a single piece for the double track.

The 40-m long girders weighing 975 MT will be the heaviest PSC box girders to be precast and erected in India’s construction industry, it said.

