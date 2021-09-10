Left Menu

BMC fixes 31,398 potholes in Mumbai in five months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed it has fixed more than 31,000 potholes on city roads in the last five months.

In a release on Thursday, the BMC said that 31,398 potholes on city roads, covering an area of 1,56,910 square meters, were filled between April 9 and September 8.

The release said the civic body distributed 2,696 metric tonnes of asphalt to 24 administrative wards from its Worli-based cold mix plant and the material was used to fill 22,897 potholes.

Besides, 8,501 potholes were fixed through contractors, it said.

According to the release, the civic body has decided to concertize big and small roads in a phased manner to overcome the problem of potholes.

Potholes have been blamed for numerous road accidents in the past.

''The problem of potholes especially arises on asphalt roads in the monsoon due to rainwater. Considering this, the civic administration has adopted a policy of cement concreting of major roads as well as small roads of 6 meters width from now onwards,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

