Strong winds, high temperatures fuel wildfire near Spanish resort

Reuters | Estepona | Updated: 10-09-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 16:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Unusually strong winds and high late-summer temperatures hindered efforts on Friday to tame a wildfire near a popular resort in southern Spain that has forced over 1,000 people out of their homes and killed an emergency worker. Since erupting on Wednesday evening, the blaze has burned through around 3,600 hectares (8,896 acres) of forest in the mountainous Sierra Bermeja above Estepona, a Mediterranean resort favored by British tourists and retirees.

A spokesperson for the regional fire brigade said authorities were planning to bring in two more planes and a Kamov helicopter to battle the wildfire, bringing the total aircraft deployed up to 69. But the flames were unlikely to be brought under control until Saturday, he said.

"We are trying to establish a perimeter around the fire but it's still active...The conditions of low humidity, strong winds, and high temperatures are not favorable to controlling it." Regional environment chief Carmen Crespo said the blaze appeared to have been started deliberately and investigators were working to uncover more details.

Just over 1,000 people have been evacuated from four communities in Estepona and one in neighboring Benahavis, and a 44-year old firefighter died on Thursday night.

