Strong winds, high temperatures fuel wildfire near Spanish resort
But the flames were unlikely to be brought under control until Saturday, he said. "We are trying to establish a perimeter around the fire but it's still active...The conditions of low humidity, strong winds and high temperatures are not favourable to controlling it." Regional environment chief Carmen Crespo said the blaze appeared to have been started deliberately and investigators were working to uncover more details. Just over 1,000 people have been evacuated from four communities in Estepona and one in neighbouring Benahavis, and a 44-year old firefighter died on Thursday night.
- Country:
- Spain
Unusually strong winds and high late-summer temperatures hindered efforts on Friday to tame a wildfire near a popular resort in southern Spain that has forced over 1,000 people out of their homes and killed an emergency worker. Since erupting on Wednesday evening, the blaze has burned through around 3,600 hectares (8,896 acres) of forest in the mountainous Sierra Bermeja above Estepona, a Mediterranean resort favored by British tourists and retirees.
A spokesperson for the regional fire brigade said authorities were planning to bring in two more planes and a Kamov helicopter to battle the wildfire, bringing the total aircraft deployed up to 69. But the flames were unlikely to be brought under control until Saturday, he said.
"We are trying to establish a perimeter around the fire but it's still active...The conditions of low humidity, strong winds, and high temperatures are not favorable to controlling it." Regional environment chief Carmen Crespo said the blaze appeared to have been started deliberately and investigators were working to uncover more details.
Just over 1,000 people have been evacuated from four communities in Estepona and one in neighboring Benahavis, and a 44-year old firefighter died on Thursday night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- Estepona
- Mediterranean
- British
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Spain's Rovi Says Possible Contamination Of Moderna Vaccine Doses Is Under Investigation And Appears Limited To A Few Batches Destined For Japan
Coimbatore, Aug 26 (PTI) ELGi Compressors Europe, a subsidiary of the city-based ELGi Equipments Ltd, one of the world's leading air compressor manufacturers, completed a compressed air system upgrade at the Pintura Industrial Reus S.A. (PIRSA) plant in Callus, Spain.
Soccer-No Thiago, Pedri or Real Madrid players for Spain, Fornals recalled
Spain's Rovi says possible Moderna vaccine contamination under investigation
Luis Enrique names Spain squad with 7 changes from Euro 2020