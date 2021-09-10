Left Menu

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:27 IST
Tourists will have to pay a tax to enter Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, an official said on Friday.

A barrier to collect tax has been set up at Sissu in Lahaul near Rohtang's Atal Tunnel by the Special Area Development Authority (SADA), Keylong SDM Priya Nagra said.

Rupee 50 is being charged from two-wheelers, Rs 200 from cars, Rs 300 from SUVs and MUVs and Rs 500 from buses and trucks, she added.

The number of vehicles entering Lahaul has increased manifold after the opening of Atal Tunnel in October last year, she added.

The tunnel was inaugurated on October 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tax money will be used for the development of the local area, she added.

The vehicles entering Lahaul on regular basis will not have to pay tax and have to apply for exemption, she said.

