4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli
PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 11-09-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 13:01 IST
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook Uttarakhand's Chamoli district early Saturday, the National Center for Seismology said. It said the earthquake occurred at 5.58 am and its epicentre was 13 km from Gopeshwar at a depth of 5 km.
People ran out of their houses in panic, however, no damage to life or property was reported so far, officials said.
