4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook Uttarakhand's Chamoli district early Saturday, the National Center for Seismology said. It said the earthquake occurred at 5.58 am and its epicentre was 13 km from Gopeshwar at a depth of 5 km.

People ran out of their houses in panic, however, no damage to life or property was reported so far, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)