Left Menu

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to turn into depression;heavy rains likely in Odisha, Chhattisgarh

A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression by late Sunday night and it is expected to bring extremely heavy rains over parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department IMD said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 16:52 IST
Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to turn into depression;heavy rains likely in Odisha, Chhattisgarh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression by late Sunday night and it is expected to bring extremely heavy rains over parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD has also issued a red-color coded alert to Odisha and Chhattisgarh for September 13, cautioning that the states are expected to witness heavy rainfall activity. ''A well-marked low-pressure area lies over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during next 12 hours,'' the IMD said on Sunday afternoon.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 2-3 days, it added. ''Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity (is likely) over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next two days,'' the IMD added. The IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to continue over Gujarat, north Konkan, north-central Maharashtra, and east Rajasthan during the next five days.

Isolated heavy falls are also very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Kerala during the next three days, it said, adding isolated very heavy falls are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 12 and Telangana on September. 13.

The IMD added that isolated to scattered rainfall activity is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is likely over Uttarakhand from September 12-16, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021