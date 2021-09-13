Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

George W. Bush warns of danger from domestic terrorists on 9/11 anniversary

On the 20th anniversary of the deadliest attack on U.S. soil, George W. Bush, who was president at the time, warned of a new danger coming from within the country. "We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come, not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within," Bush said on Saturday at the 9/11 memorial site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Biden visits all three attack sites on 20th anniversary of 9/11

President Joe Biden commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States on Saturday with visits to each of the sites where hijacked planes crashed in 2001, honoring the victims of the devastating assault. In the first of his wordless tributes, Biden stood in somber silence with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at the New York City site where planes brought down the World Trade Center's twin towers.

U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 380,241,903 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 456,755,755 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 379,472,220 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 11, out of 456,755,075 doses delivered.

Biden to announce new COVID-19 steps ahead of U.N. meeting, surgeon general says

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 before the U.N. General Assembly meets, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday. Murthy did not specify what those steps would be. The next session of the General Assembly opens Tuesday; the first day of general debate will be the following week.

Timeline: What happened on Sept. 11, 2001

Here is a timeline for Sept. 11, 2001, when commercial airliners crashed into the New York World Trade Center twin towers, the Pentagon and, after passengers mounted a counterattack, a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 people were killed, including more than 2,600 at the World Trade Center, 125 at the Pentagon, and 265 on the four planes.

Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to pass by Texas coast - NHC

Tropical Storm Nicholas was expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to the middle and upper Texas coasts late Monday night and Tuesday, less than two weeks after Hurricane Ida whipped nearby Louisiana. Nicholas was located about 130 miles (205 km) northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, on Sunday, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Sunday https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_at4+shtml/150131.shtml?key_messages#contents. The Miami-based weather forecaster adding that there is a possibility Texas could see life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall.

'Like an eternal flame': Americans honor the fallen on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11

Twenty years after hijackers slammed airplanes into New York City's World Trade Center and the Pentagon outside Washington, Americans came together on Saturday to remember the nearly 3,000 killed on Sept. 11, 2001, and reflect on how the attacks reshaped society and tipped the country into an intractable war. As a first responder struck a silver bell, the ceremony at the Sept. 11 Memorial in lower Manhattan began with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. EDT (1246 GMT), the exact time the first of two planes flew into the World Trade Center's twin towers. President Joe Biden was in attendance, his head bowed.

Twenty years after 9/11, one of the last U.S. Marines killed in Afghanistan comes home

U.S. Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario returned to her hometown in Massachusetts in a casket on Saturday, one of the last American service members killed in Afghanistan during a war set in motion exactly two decades ago by the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Several hundred people gathered near the Farrah Funeral Home in Lawrence, Mass., where Rosario's remains arrived in a black hearse with a police motorcycle escort. Marines in dress uniform carried the casket into the funeral home, as veterans in the crowd, some of whom had not worn a uniform in years, snapped to attention.

House Democrats expected to propose hike to corporate tax rate, surtax on wealthy - source

U.S. House Democrats are expected to propose raising the U.S. corporate tax rate to 26.5% from 21% as part of a sweeping plan that includes tax increases on the wealthy, corporations, and investors, according to a source familiar with the matter. Democrats are also expected to propose a 3% surtax on individual income above $5 million as part of a wide-ranging budget bill.

U.S. Capitol Police: no wrongdoing in most probes in Jan. 6 riot

The U.S. Capitol Police has not found evidence of wrongdoing in most internal probes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection and recommended disciplinary action in six cases, the department said on Saturday. The police bureau launched 38 internal investigations and was able to identify the officers involved in 26 of the cases. Some of the complaints contained too little information to identify the officer involved. In 20 of the cases, no wrongdoing was found, the department said.

