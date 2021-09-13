Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit

Yet another billionaire entrepreneur is set to ride into space this week, strapped inside the capsule of a SpaceX rocketship as part of an astro-tourist team poised to make history as the first all-civilian crew launched into Earth orbit. Jared Isaacman, the American founder and chief executive of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, will lead three fellow spaceflight novices on a three-day trip from blastoff at Cape Canaveral, Florida, to splashdown in the Atlantic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)