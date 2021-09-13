Left Menu

CPWD revises cost of construction, maintenance of three buildings of Common Central Secretariat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 23:03 IST
CPWD revises cost of construction, maintenance of three buildings of Common Central Secretariat
The Central Public Works Department has revised the estimated cost of construction and maintenance of three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat being built under the Central Vista redevelopment project, according to tender documents.

The estimated cost of construction and maintenance of these three buildings has been revised to around Rs 3,254 crore from Rs 3,408 crore.

Bids were to be opened this week but have been postponed till September 28.

These new buildings will come on the plot where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is currently located.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3 km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice president enclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

