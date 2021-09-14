Left Menu

UP was run by gangsters before 2017, but now such elements are behind bars: PM Modi

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 14-09-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 13:40 IST
UP was run by gangsters before 2017, but now such elements are behind bars: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo ) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh was run by gangsters and mafias before 2017, but now things have changed under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and such elements are behind the bars.

He also said that earlier roadblocks were created in the implementation of welfare schemes meant for the poor, but now there are no such hurdles and the benefits of these schemes are reaching the needy.

Modi was addressing a function after laying the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University here.

The university is being established by the Uttar Pradesh government in the memory and honor of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the great freedom fighter, educationist, and social reformer. It is being set up in a total area of over 92 acres at Lodha village and Musepur Kareem Jarouli village of Aligarh's Kol tehsil.

The university will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh division.

The Yogi Adityanath government's decision to set up the university after the noted Jat figure is being politically seen as part of the ruling BJP's bid to win over the community ahead of the crucial state assembly polls early next year.

A section of Jats, who live in sizeable numbers in western Uttar Pradesh, is seen to be aggrieved with the BJP over the issues of farmers.

The prime minister also visited exhibition models of the Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma briefed Modi about the upcoming university.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel was also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
3
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
4
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021