Left Menu

Gulshan Announces Possession of Over 1888 Units

Gulshan Botnia, a world-class project located in Sector 144, Noida Expressway, is an innovative and new age residential project of 2 and 3 BHK apartments that provides a life full of freshness and where the gardens yield fruits of joy and abundance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:06 IST
Gulshan Announces Possession of Over 1888 Units
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Gulshan, a Delhi-based leading real estate developer, is offering possession of 1,888 units in two of its projects - Gulshan Botnia (764 units) and Gulshan Bellina (1124 units). The company received the completion certificate for Botnia and Bellina. In Bellina, 180 families have already moved in. The company also plans to deliver Gulshan One29, which is the first commercial project on the Expressway, this year itself. Gulshan Botnia, a world-class project located in Sector 144, Noida Expressway, is an innovative and new-age residential project of 2 and 3 BHK apartments that provides a life full of freshness and where the gardens yield fruits of joy and abundance. This premium set of living is spread across 5.25 acres of land with 764 units and is well-connected by major roads like Noida Expressway and Dadri Road. Group will deliver 482 units in eight towers of Gulshan Botnia in Phase I and 282 units in four towers in Phase II.

Gulshan Bellinais located in Noida Extension and is well-connected to the other places in Delhi/NCR. It features well-planned, nicely ventilated apartments in the 2 and 3 BHK categories. Developed along with a contemporary style, Gulshan Bellina, Noida Extension residents are guaranteed all amenities necessary for a comfortable and modern lifestyle. Bellia will offer possession of 746 units in Phase I and 378 units in Phase II.

The group has a legacy of delivering around 11 prolific residential luxury and ultra-luxury projects around Delhi NCR. Some of the successfully delivered projects are Gulshan Vivante (Sector 137, Noida), GC Grand (Indirapuram), Gulshan Ikebana (Sec 143, Noida), Centrum (Ghaziabad) & 121 Homes (Sec 121, Noida). The group is also entering into commercial real estate in Noida with their visionary project Gulshan One29 situated on Expressway.

Talking about the commitment, Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan, says, "We have always lived up to the expectation of the buyers through the delivery of quality projects. We have worked relentlessly during the COVID scenario to deliver on our promises and offer great living spaces, with a mission to pass on a green world and prosperous cities to future generations. Our journey has been rewarding, mainly when we worked in a framework that emphasizes lifestyle. Our forward-thinking approach ensures that we combine innovative architecture with cutting-edge amenities to create high-quality homes that will last for generations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021