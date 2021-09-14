Sonipat DM meets farmer leaders over road blockade

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Lalit Siwach on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws over blockade of the National Highway-44 on the Kundli-Singhu border, a statement said.

The statement said while taking up a writ petition, the Supreme Court has asked the Sonipat district administration to provide way to common people in public interest.

In compliance of these orders, Deputy Commissioner Lalit Siwach held a meeting with the farmers' representatives in Sonipat.

Officials of the district administration and police were also present in the meeting.

Speaking to reporters here on the issue, Home Minister Anil Vij said in the wake of the apex court orders, a high-level meeting has been convened here in which further course of action will be decided.

The DC told farmers that while taking up a writ petition filed by Noida resident Monica Agarwal, the Supreme Court has ordered that the farmers protesting on Kundli-Singhu border in Sonipat district on National Highway-44 give way to common people and shift to one side of the road. Siwach said the cooperation of the farmers is expected so as to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court.

Siwach said the construction work of the NH-44 under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also been blocked for a long time due to the farmers' protest, causing inconvenience to people. In such a situation, if the farmers give way on one side of the road, then the construction of the National Highway will be completed soon, the statement said.

On the request of the deputy commissioner, the farmers' representatives have assured to give a positive reply in this matter, the statement said.

The Supreme Court had last month said the Centre and Delhi's neighbouring states should find a solution to road blockades on the national capital's borders.

The farmers are protesting against passage of three laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

