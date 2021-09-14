Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 22:35 IST
Maha: Minister Parab sends notice to Somaiya over `malicious' statements
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@advanilparab)
Maharashtra minister Anil Parab on Tuesday sent a legal notice to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, seeking apology for making ''malicious and malafide'' statements.

He would file a defamation case seeking damages of Rs 100 crore against Somaiya if the latter did not apologize within ''72 hours'', the minister said.

The notice, sent through advocate Sushma Singh, alleged that Somaiya had started a ''defamatory, malicious and malafide'' campaign against Parab, a Shiv Sena leader.

''Since May 2021, you have continuously indulged in publishing false and reckless allegations on social media concerning a construction/ resort at Dapoli with which my client has no connection whatsoever....your tweets are designed to gain cheap publicity for political relevance and/or to exert pressure on the investigating agencies,'' the notice said.

It asked Somaiya to delete all such tweets and issue an ''unconditional and unreserved'' apology in writing.

