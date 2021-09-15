Biden says extreme weather will cost U.S. 'well over $100 billion' this year
Extreme weather events will cost the United States well over a $100 billion this year, topping last year's cost of $99 billion, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday. We know what's causing climate change - human activity," Biden said.
- Country:
- United States
Extreme weather events will cost the United States well over a $100 billion this year, topping last year's cost of $99 billion, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday. Biden, speaking at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, said nearly one in three American communities had been struck in the past few months by weather disasters exacerbated by climate change.
"We know what the driver is - climate change. We know what's causing climate change - human activity," Biden said. "This is no longer subject to debate."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Blinken says under 200 Americans in Afghanistan
U.S. suspends diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, moves mission to Qatar
Tennis-Cilic retires from U.S. Open, first time in more than 800 matches
UPDATE 1-U.S. suspends diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, moves mission to Qatar
Tennis-Gauff battles past Linette to advance at the U.S. Open