Parts of Uttar Pradesh get light rain

Light to moderate rain occurred at many places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and a few places in the western part of the state in the last 24 hours, the Met office said on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning occurred at isolated places over the state, it said.

Rainfall was recorded in Chitrakoot, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Amethi, Kheri, Banda, Jhansi, Shahjahanpur, Bulandshahr, Jalaun, and Badaun, it said. Agra and Etawah recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 35.6 degrees Celsius while Ayodhya and Meerut recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 22.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast rain and thundershower at many places in the state on Thursday. Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, it said.

