Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Electronics & IT Ministry to honour Tech Champions for their contributions

As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday launched an event to honour the outstanding contributions made by scientists/technologists in the past 75 years in the field of Electronics and IT.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 21:43 IST
Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar (File/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday launched an event to honour the outstanding contributions made by scientists/technologists in the past 75 years in the field of Electronics and IT. Addressing the event, Chandrashekhar spoke about the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "who strongly believes in promoting scientific temper amongst the youth of this country."

The Prime Minister has given a clarion call to transform India into 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. A robust ecosystem of knowledge and innovation is mandatory to achieve this goal, which is the PM's vision, he said. According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the minister mentioned that the post-COVID global order offers immense opportunity to India as countries look to re-align their technology supply chains.

India, over the past 75 years has proven its prowess in the field of Information and technology and the growth trajectory in the next 25 years shall be strongly driven by the electronics and IT sector, the statement said. "The initiative shall highlight the scientific work and talent of scientists/ Technologists which will inspire present and future generations of Scientists and Tech Innovators," Chandrashekhar added.

The nominations will be invited has begun on Wednesday and the last date for submission of nominations will be on November 7, 2021. The event was attended by Secretary, MEITY, Addl Secretary MEITY and noted academicians like Prof S Sadhopan, Prof UB Desai, and Prof Bhaskar. (ANI)

