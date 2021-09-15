Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM seeks Centre's nod for 4,000-km rural roads

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:22 IST
Chhattisgarh CM seeks Centre's nod for 4,000-km rural roads
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged the Centre to sanction around 4,000 km long rural roads in the state considering its geographical condition, an official said.

He made the demand during a meeting held on Wednesday at his official residence here with Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary of Union Rural Development Ministry, a public relations official said.

''Chhattisgarh is a bigger state than Tamil Nadu and Bihar and the settlements/hamlets in the state are located far and wide. Therefore, about 4,000 kms rural road should be approved to connect such habitations,'' the official quoted the CM as saying during the meeting.

Baghel also demanded more funds for the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), he said.

Citing the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Baghel said the state should be provided more resources for rural development schemes.

Sinha discussed in detail about the progress of rural development schemes with the CM, the official said.

The chief minister's Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahoo and other officials were also present for the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021