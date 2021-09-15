Chhattisgarh CM seeks Centre's nod for 4,000-km rural roads

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged the Centre to sanction around 4,000 km long rural roads in the state considering its geographical condition, an official said.

He made the demand during a meeting held on Wednesday at his official residence here with Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary of Union Rural Development Ministry, a public relations official said.

''Chhattisgarh is a bigger state than Tamil Nadu and Bihar and the settlements/hamlets in the state are located far and wide. Therefore, about 4,000 kms rural road should be approved to connect such habitations,'' the official quoted the CM as saying during the meeting.

Baghel also demanded more funds for the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), he said.

Citing the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Baghel said the state should be provided more resources for rural development schemes.

Sinha discussed in detail about the progress of rural development schemes with the CM, the official said.

The chief minister's Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahoo and other officials were also present for the meeting.

