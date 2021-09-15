Is 'abba jaan' an unparliamentary word, asks Adityanath

Is "abba jaan" an ''unparliamentary word'', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked on Wednesday, questioning why those who want Muslim votes are shy of it.

''I have not taken any names. They want Muslim votes, why should they shun it? Is it an unparliamentary word? It is not. No one should have any problem with it,'' asserted the UP chief minister, facing the Oppositions' ire over his 'abba jaan' remark on Saturday in Kushinagar, In Kushinagar on Saturday, Adityanath, in an apparent attack against the Samajwadi Party had said people who say ''abba jaan'' used to digest the ration earlier.

The UP chief minister made the assertion at the Times Now Navbharat conclave here when asked about Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's displeasure over the use of term "abba jaan".

Asked what is the message he wanted to give, Adityanath said, ''The message is clear. People understanding it. I do not have to make them understand. Those who are 'nasamajh' (naïve) will not understand it.'' In the conclave, Adityanath also attacked Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of having ''no thought for the development''.

''He had no time (when he was in power). He used to wake up at 11 am and spend two hours taking bath. And after taking lunch, he would go to the office for 10 minutes and remained busy in his friend circle (for the rest of the day)," Adityanath said.

"In such a situation, how could he have led 22-24 crore people of the state?'' he asked.

Adityanath also asserted that no bulldozer was run on the houses of the poor.

Only those who earned money with corrupt means and encroached upon government land are being targeted in his regime, he said.

''The pain of those in whose regime goons and mafia ran the government is visible,'' Adityanath said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)