Maha: Raigad gets over 3,390 mm rainfall since June 1

Maharashtra's Raigad district has recorded 3,396.43 mm rain so far since June 1, which is 105.6 percent of its average annual rainfall, an official said on Thursday. Khalapur taluka of the district has recorded the lowest 87.82 percent rainfall, while Murud reported the highest 159.78 percent so far, he said.

During the same period (June 1 to September 16) last year, the district had reported 3,288.63 mm rains.

