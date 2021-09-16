Left Menu

Maha: Raigad gets over 3,390 mm rainfall since June 1

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:48 IST
Maha: Raigad gets over 3,390 mm rainfall since June 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Raigad district has recorded 3,396.43 mm rain so far since June 1, which is 105.6 percent of its average annual rainfall, an official said on Thursday. Khalapur taluka of the district has recorded the lowest 87.82 percent rainfall, while Murud reported the highest 159.78 percent so far, he said.

During the same period (June 1 to September 16) last year, the district had reported 3,288.63 mm rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021