PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:47 IST
Maha: Toddler falls into bucket of water; dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A one-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a bucket of water in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the toddler Tanuja Gajbare went up to a bucket of water and fell into it at her home in Dhaniv Baug area of Tulinj, an official said.

The child's mother who was in the kitchen noticed the bucket sometime later and removed the baby and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he said. The body of the infant was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

