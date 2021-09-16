New method developed to convert poultry feather & wool waste to animal feed, fertiliser

Indian scientists have developed a new sustainable and affordable solution for converting keratin waste such as human hair, wool, and poultry feathers to fertilisers, pet, and animal feeds, the Department of Science and Technology said on Thursday.

India generates a huge amount of human hair, poultry feather waste, and wool waste each year. These wastes are dumped, buried, used for landfilling, or incinerated, increasing environmental hazards, pollution, and threat to public health and increasing greenhouse gas emissions.

It is an inexpensive source of amino acids and protein, underlining their potential to be used as animal feed and fertiliser.

Professor A B Pandit, Vice-Chancellor, Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai, along with his students, has developed a technology to convert the keratin waste to food for pets and fertilisers for plants.

This novel technology is patented, easily scalable, environment-friendly, energy-efficient, and it will make amino acid-rich liquid fertilisers more economical as compared to currently marketed products. They used advanced oxidation for the conversion of the waste to marketable fertilisers and animal feed.

The key technology behind this involves pre-treatment followed by hydrolysis of keratin using a technique called Hydrodynamic Cavitation, which involves vaporisation, bubble generation, and bubble implosion in a flowing liquid.

The current chemicals and physical methods for such conversion are energy-intensive, chemically hazardous, and involve multiple steps resulting in a higher cost of the final product.

The scientists are currently implementing this technology at a large scale in collaboration with Revoltech Technologies Private Limited, Gujarat.

This advancement in production will make the liquid biofertilisers which are three folds more efficient than the marketed product, available to farmers at an affordable rate, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)