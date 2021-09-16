Left Menu

Centre committed to provide basic facilities to people of J-K at doorsteps: Rane

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:33 IST
Centre committed to provide basic facilities to people of J-K at doorsteps: Rane
Union minister Narayan Tatu Rane on Thursday said the central government was committed to provide enhanced basic facilities to the people of Jammu and at their doorsteps.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a development park in Samba district.

As part of a public outreach programme launched by the Centre, Rane interacted with delegations of entrepreneurs and panchayat raj institutions (PRIs) of Bari Brahmana and Samba areas on the occasion.

''The central government is committed to provide enhanced basic facilities to people at their doorsteps,'' the minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) said.

He asked for maintaining strong coordination between the administration and the people for effective implementation of various welfare and development programmes launched by the Centre.

Later, the minister held a meeting with stakeholders along with senior administrative functionaries to assess the development scenario of the area.

Rane interacted with various delegations of industrialists, local bodies' representatives and PRIs and listened to their issues and concerns, an official statement said.

The minister assured them that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to resolve all genuine issues and said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are getting focused attention.

He also sought details from the Department of Industries and Commerce regarding the working of small-scale industries, steps to be taken for the upliftment of these ventures and generating employment opportunities for local youths, the statement said.

The minister also issued on the spot directions to the authorities concerned for redressal of various issues at the earliest.

He urged the unemployed J-K youth to take full benefit of various employment generation centrally-sponsored schemes.

